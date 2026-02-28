Joel Embiid to Miss Time With Oblique Injury Amid 76ers' Playoff Race

As the 76ers hope to avoid the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, Philadelphia will be without star big man Joel Embiid for the next few games.

Embiid underwent an MRI that revealed a strained right oblique. He will miss the 76ers’ next three games and will be re-evaluated following Philadelphia’s back-to-back Tuesday and Wednesday against the Spurs and Jazz, according to Derek Bodner of PHLY Sports.

The injury occurred during the Sixers’ 124-117 win over the Heat on Thursday where Embiid hit a three-pointer with 28.4 seconds left in the game that sealed the victory.

Embiid had a five-game absence earlier in February due to knee and shin injuries. Philadelphia has been great as of late with its star center on the floor, winning seven of its last eight games where Embiid plays.

The Sixers are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference and in danger of falling into the play-in tournament range, currently 1 1/2 games in front of the Magic who are in the No. 7 seed. Only a game behind the Raptors for the fifth seed, plenty can change in the back half of the East’s playoff field after the seemingly firm top four of the Pistons, Celtics, Knicks and Cavaliers.

Veteran forward Paul George is serving a 25-game suspension for violating the NBA’s anti-drug policy by taking an improper medication. He’s eligible to return March 25 against the Bulls. Otherwise, Philly’s injury report remains fairly clean.

Tyrese Maxey has had a career season averaging 29.1 points per game, tied for the fourth-best mark across the NBA. Coupled with the strong rookie season for No. 3 pick V.J. Edgecombe, the franchise has found one of the more exciting backcourts in the league.

Still, Philly remains much better with Embiid on the floor. The Sixers are 21–12 this season with Embiid and 12–14 without. He started the season on a minutes restriction managing his left knee injury, which also kept him from playing two nights in a row. Last season, he appeared in just 19 games due to the left knee issue, which led him to arthroscopic surgery in April.

The star big man has averaged 26.6 points per game in 33 contests thus far through the season. Health is always the question with Embiid and although another injury and more missed time isn’t good news for the Sixers, the bright spot is this ailment isn’t a knee issue and shouldn’t keep him out for extended time.

