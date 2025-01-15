Joel Embiid’s Official Playing Status for 76ers-Knicks
Another game, another absence on the way for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
With the New York Knicks in town on Wednesday night, the Sixers are looking to complete a back-to-back set, which started up against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.
Since Embiid hasn’t been on board for back-to-backs at all this season, his absence on Tuesday left some to believe there could be a chance he could return on Wednesday against the Knicks.
This week, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse reiterated that Embiid is considered to be day-to-day.
Ahead of Tuesday’s action, Nurse mentioned he was hopeful Embiid could play against the Knicks. Unfortunately, the injury report indicates that’s not the case.
According to the official NBA injury report, Embiid is ruled out due to a sprained foot. Wednesday’s game marks the sixth absence in a row for the seven-time All-Star center.
Embiid’s setback started on Christmas Day. Ahead of the matchup against the Boston Celtics, Embiid sprained his foot during the team’s pregame warmups. Despite having his playing status in question, Embiid checked in for 31 minutes.
The big man would play in the next two games before getting off the first night of a back-to-back in Sacramento. Embiid returned to the court for the next two matchups against the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets.
His latest appearance included a 28-point, 12-rebound showing in 28 minutes. The Sixers defeated the Nets by 29 points. Since then, Embiid has been off the court. He has just 13 games under his belt this year.
The Sixers and the Knicks will tip-off at 7 PM ET.