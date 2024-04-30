Joel Embiid, Sixers' Final Injury Report Status for Game 5 vs. Knicks
The first-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks hasn’t featured a healthy Joel Embiid, but that hasn’t stopped the seven-time All-Star from clocking long shifts.
After going through a two-month recovery period following meniscus surgery, Embiid returned with intentions of having a major impact on the Sixers’ playoff run, which started with a series against the New York Knicks.
Despite dealing with multiple setbacks at this point, including a case of Bell’s palsy in addition to his knee concerns, Embiid has averaged 40 minutes on the floor through four games, which marks a career-high in the playoffs.
Even while battling through setbacks, Embiid has produced at a high level for the Sixers. So far, he’s averaged 35 points, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block. Unfortunately, the Sixers have struggled to find success as a team.
Heading into Tuesday’s game, the Sixers trail 1-3. While they had control for most of Sunday’s Game 4 matchup, the Knicks managed to come out on top in the end. Now, the Sixers have their backs against the wall at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Leading up to the matchup, the Sixers expectedly listed Embiid as questionable before revealing he’s dealing with another setback. When the team gathered for a Tuesday morning shootaround session, Embiid was absent as he rested with a migraine.
The Sixers also missed the veteran forward Kelly Oubre, who was under the weather as well. With another player on the injury report, and another illness in play for Embiid, the Sixers are facing quite a few obstacles with their season on the line on Tuesday.
Sixers vs. Knicks Game 5 Final Injury Report
Philadelphia 76ers
Robert Covington- OUT
Joel Embiid- AVAILABLE
Kelly Oubre- AVAILABLE
New York Knicks
Julius Randle- OUT
Bojan Bogdanovic- OUT
Jalen Brunson- AVAILABLE
Mitchell Robinson- AVAILABLE
Jericho Sims- AVAILABLE