Joel Embiid Sounds Off on Leaked Details About 76ers' Private Meeting
Following a Monday night meeting in Miami, the struggling Philadelphia 76ers wanted to keep the details of their discussion internal.
Nick Nurse revealed to reporters that a meeting went down but made it clear he wouldn’t be open to answering questions about details beyond the game itself.
When Joel Embiid was asked about it shortly after, the seven-time All-Star acted as if he didn’t know a meeting took place. It was the center’s way of keeping the situation lighthearted after everything that took place.
Not even 24 hours after the Sixers dropped their fourth game in a row against the Miami Heat, information about the meeting leaked to the press. ESPN’s Shams Charania shared details with some key bullet points, headlined by Tyrese Maxey’s decision to hold Embiid accountable for his less-than-ideal off-court work habits.
The good news is that Maxey’s message apparently got through to the seven-time All-Star. The bad news is that Embiid is left feeling frustrated at the unknown source who helped create the story in the first place.
“Whoever leaked that is a real piece of [expletive],” Embiid told reporters on Wednesday, according to Tony Jones of the Athletic. “It's kind of annoying having to deal with the same things over and over and over.”
For what it’s worth, Embiid went on to acknowledge some of the issues he reportedly had, making it clear that he felt he could improve.
"I need to be better,” Embiid added. “I need to be perfect, I need to be on point, which I'm going to do.”
The Sixers’ meeting didn’t have the ideal on-court impact for the team when they took the floor to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Despite getting another key reinforcement back in the mix, as Maxey was cleared after dealing with a hamstring strain, the Sixers couldn’t take down a shorthanded Grizzlies team.
After getting issued a 117-111 loss, the Sixers dropped to 2-12 on the year.
The positive? Embiid started to look his best self as the game progressed. In 35 minutes, Embiid produced 35 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. After going scoreless from the free throw line in Miami on Monday, Embiid was a perfect 14-14 at the charity stripe on Wednesday.
While it looks like Embiid took the message in stride, the meeting hasn’t contributed to team success just yet.