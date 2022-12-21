Joel Embiid on Why 76ers Struggled vs. Raptors on Monday

All seemed well for the Philadelphia 76ers in the first half of Monday night’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Despite having struggles from the field in the first quarter of action, the Sixers fired off 35 points in the second quarter, gaining a 14-point advantage over Toronto in the first half.

The game wasn’t out of reach for the Raptors, but it felt like a blowout was brewing in South Philly. The Raptors had won just two of their last ten games going into the Monday night matchup. Meanwhile, the Sixers were rolling with four wins in a row.

All signs pointed toward a comfortable victory for the Sixers, but a second-half run for Toronto changed the outcome at first.

What Happened to the 76ers?

“We got stagnant because we didn’t get stops defensively,” said Sixers center Joel Embiid, discussing the difference between the first and the second half. “I think in the first half, we got a bunch of stops and were able to get into transition and get easy baskets and quick shots.”

Toronto outscored the Sixers 32-21 in the third quarter, draining nearly 60 percent of their shots. Once trailing 14 points in the second half, the Raptors tied the game up 78 going into the fourth quarter.

“I think in the third quarter when they were making that run, it’s hard to play when you’re not getting stops and not getting easy baskets,” Embiid added.

A 21-point quarter for both teams in the fourth caused the Sixers and the Raptors to go into overtime. Both teams faced adversity throughout the game and had to form comebacks, but the Sixers were the ones to come out on top.

“Playing against a half-court defense for any NBA team is not easy,” Embiid finished. “We kept our cool, and even when they made a run, we made our plays when we needed to make them.”

The Sixers defeated the Raptors 104-101. Despite being up by double-digits before trailing and going into overtime, Embiid and the Sixers felt good about the fact they got the victory.

“I mean, we got the win,” said the big man. “So, even when it’s ugly, it still counts.”

