Kelly Oubre's Official Playing Status for 76ers-Kings
As the Philadelphia 76ers prepared for their Wednesday night matchup against the Sacramento Kings, the team found itself in a rare scenario as Kelly Oubre was added to the injury report.
The veteran standout was downgraded to questionable on the official NBA injury report. Oubre is dealing with a sprained hand. He was viewed as a game-time decision heading into the New Year’s night matchup.
The Sixers officially downgraded Oubre against the Kings. He will miss his first set of action this year.
All season long, the Sixers have had Oubre available and in the lineup. For the second season, Oubre has established himself as a full-time starter for Philadelphia, coming off the bench for just three games this year.
In the first 30 games of the 2024-2025 NBA season, Oubre has averaged 13 points per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 29 percent shooting from three.
Along with his scoring, Oubre has posted six rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game. Once again, he’s been an effective presence on both ends of the floor for the Sixers.
Wednesday’s game serves as an important matchup for the Sixers as they search for a way to continue their hottest streak of the season. After taking down the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday, the Sixers secured their fourth win in a row. The current stretch marked the first time the Sixers exceeded three wins in a row this year.
At this point, the Sixers are 13-17 on the year. They place behind the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference standings. They are searching for win No. 14 on the year as they look to poke their way into the Eastern Conference postseason picture in the new year.
The matchup against the Sacramento Kings starts up at 10 PM ET.