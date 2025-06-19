Kendrick Perkins Gushes Over Former Sixers Fan Favorite
As the NBA Finals rage on, countless former Philadelphia 76ers find themselves on the cusp of potentially winning a ring. Among those is T.J. McConnell, who has pulled off an improbable journey in the league. Years after going undrafted and having to fight for a spot on a roster, he has been a standout performer on the game's biggest stage.
On Monday night, the Pacers took the floor in a pivotal Game 5 against the Thunder. With Tyrese Haliburton struggling offensively, Indiana was in desperate need of a spark. McConnell took it upon himself to try and lead the group, coming alive off the bench in the second half.
The Pacers managed to cut into the Thunder's deficit late and make things interesting, largely due to the play of McConnell. In seven minutes of action in the third quarter, he notched 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting from the field. Despite the spark he provided, Rick Carlisle opted to go back to his All-Star point guard in the fourth quarter. This proved to be costly, as OKC managed to regain control of the game's momentum en route to securing a 120-109 victory.
In light of McConnell's strong play Monday, the scrappy guard received a lot of praise for the boost he was able to provide for the Pacers. Among those to give him his flowers was former NBA championship Kendrick Perkins, who applauded McConnell's fierce competitive nature.
Through the first five games of the series, McConnell is averaging 11.2 PPG and 4.2 APG in 18 minutes off the bench. He and the Pacers will look to keep their championship dreams alive Thursday night as they face elimination in Game 6.