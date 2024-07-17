Kendrick Perkins Takes Jab at Sixers Star Joel Embiid for Team USA Play
This offseason, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is doing something he's never done before. Despite having multiple suitors, he chose to suit up for Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Embiid is just one of the many star-level players on the United State's roster. Other notable participants include LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, and Jayson Tatum.
With so many high-level players on the roster, head coach Steve Kerr has a tall task at hand building lineups. Through the first handful of showcase games, Embiid has got the nod at center over Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo.
During a recent episode of NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on Embiid's run for Team USA thus far. He feels the former MVP should be moved to the bench in favor of Anthony Davis.
"I'm wondering when is he gonna put Anthony Davis is the starting lineup and take out Joel Embiid," Perkins said. "When I look at Joel Embiid right now, a question comes to mind and it's a concern, he looks out of shape...He don't look good right now getting up and down the floor."
While Embiid has been one of the NBA's most dominant stars the past few years, he is still trying to find his groove in international play. Perkins might feel a change is needed, but Kerr has stated that Embiid is doing well in his early days with the team.
On Wednesday afternoon, Team USA took the floor against Nikola Jokic and Serbia in their third showcase game. Embiid logged 16 minutes in 105-79 win and finished with eight points, eight rebounds, and three assits on 2-for-8 shooting.