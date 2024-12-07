KJ Martin’s Dominance vs Magic Sparks Excitement From 76ers Fans
Friday night’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Orlando Magic might be referred to as the KJ Martin game in South Philly.
Although Martin found his minutes off the bench on Friday, he played a starter’s shift. With 32 minutes of playing time, Martin every minute count.
He was nearly perfect from the field, making all but one of his shots. Martin scored a season-high 20 points for the Sixers, having his first 20-point outing as a member of the team.
Considering the Sixers are still undermanned, lacking the seven-time All-Star center Joel Embiid, they need contributors from all angles. Martin took advantage of his opportunity off the bench.
Meanwhile, the Sixers’ starting five received contributions from all over. Paul George nearly scored a double-double, producing 21 points and nine assists. Guerschon Yabusele had an efficient 16 points. Andre Drummond pushed through a sprained ankle and collected 11 boards. Kelly Oubre notched a double-double with 13 points and ten rebounds.
While the shot wasn’t falling for Maxey, he still put up 16 points, along with dishing out two assists and coming away with two rebounds and three steals on the defensive end.
The Sixers got their payback against Orlando after Wednesday’s loss. Philly collected a 102-94 win to advance to 6-15 on the season.
NBA Fans React to KJ Martin's Performance
@Harrison_Grimm: From now on we shall refer to it as the KJ Martin trade
@SixersJustin: I understand the whole point of KJ Martin’s contract was to trade him, but… You cannot trade this guy. He’s actually good.
@PresidentEmbiid: I just think it’s funny that the only reason we re-signed KJ Martin was to eventually trade him when he has been our best role player outside of Yabu
@RBPhillyTake: Sixers actually win a basketball game. Big time performances by Paul George & KJ Martin. Sixers move to 6-15.
@OfficialRomp: trading kj martin would be silly still 23 years old probably the best chemistry with maxey i've seen besides embiid the balloon deal is (caleb martin and eric gordon)