Knicks Could Miss Karl Anthony-Towns vs Sixers
Ahead of Tuesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, the home team downgraded its All-Star big man, Karl Anthony-Towns.
According to the official NBA injury report, Towns is questionable to play against the Sixers. The All-Star is dealing with left knee soreness this week. He is likely a game-time decision for the action at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.
Lately, Towns hasn’t missed much action for the Knicks. Throughout March, he missed just one game. Over the past 13 matchups, Towns has produced 24 points per game on 42 percent shooting from three. The Knicks star has posted a double-double average with 11 rebounds per game.
The Knicks are expected to miss multiple players on Tuesday night. The veteran star guard Jalen Brunson will continue his streak of absences as he continues to nurse an ankle injury he suffered back in early March.
Other key contributors like Miles McBride and Cam Payne are also ruled out for the night.
When it comes to playing the Sixers, teams currently view them as a tanking prospect. Just last week, the Sixers were officially eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017. As the Sixers need to land in the top-six in order to keep their 2025 first-round pick, losing is better than winning right now. For a team like the Knicks, they could play it cautiously with Towns, as the Sixers are far from healthy themselves.
The Sixers and the Knicks are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Tuesday.