All 76ers

Knicks Could Miss Karl Anthony-Towns vs Sixers

The New York Knicks have downgraded Karl Anthony-Towns against the Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Nov 12, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns warms up before action against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Ahead of Tuesday night’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, the home team downgraded its All-Star big man, Karl Anthony-Towns.

According to the official NBA injury report, Towns is questionable to play against the Sixers. The All-Star is dealing with left knee soreness this week. He is likely a game-time decision for the action at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

Lately, Towns hasn’t missed much action for the Knicks. Throughout March, he missed just one game. Over the past 13 matchups, Towns has produced 24 points per game on 42 percent shooting from three. The Knicks star has posted a double-double average with 11 rebounds per game.

The Knicks are expected to miss multiple players on Tuesday night. The veteran star guard Jalen Brunson will continue his streak of absences as he continues to nurse an ankle injury he suffered back in early March.

Other key contributors like Miles McBride and Cam Payne are also ruled out for the night.

When it comes to playing the Sixers, teams currently view them as a tanking prospect. Just last week, the Sixers were officially eliminated from the 2025 NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017. As the Sixers need to land in the top-six in order to keep their 2025 first-round pick, losing is better than winning right now. For a team like the Knicks, they could play it cautiously with Towns, as the Sixers are far from healthy themselves.

The Sixers and the Knicks are slated for a 7:30 PM ET tip on Tuesday.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News