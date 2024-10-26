All 76ers

Knicks Make Unique Move to Acquire Former 76ers Guard

As expected, the New York Knicks are bringing Landry Shamet back around.

Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 13, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) steals the ball from Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
A former Philadelphia 76ers first-rounder will be back around the New York Knicks organization for the 2024-2025 NBA season after recently getting waived.

In a unique series of events, the Knicks utilized the 2024 NBA G League Draft to pick up two players who could help with the team’s shooting later on down the line.

With the first-overall pick, the Westchester Knicks selected former LA Lakers forward Matt Ryan. When they went on the clock for the second pick, the Knicks called on Landry Shamet.

The former 26th overall pick out of Wichita State joined the Sixers in 2018. At the time, Shamet quickly inserted himself into Philly’s rotation, being viewed as the protege to former 76ers sharpshooter JJ Redick.

Landry Shamet during his time with the 76ers.
January 29, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Josh Hart (3) moves the ball as Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee (7) provides coverage against Philadelphia 76ers guard Landry Shamet (1) during the second half at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

However, the Sixers didn’t hold onto Shamet long-term. Searching for a big splash in the 2019 trade market, the Sixers dealt Shamet to the LA Clippers. He was moved in the deal that helped Philly initially acquire Tobias Harris.

Shamet hasn’t had a long-term fit since he entered the NBA. He played one full season with the Clippers before ending up on the Brooklyn Nets. After playing for the Phoenix Suns for two years, Shamet spent the last season with the Washington Wizards.

The Knicks offered Shamet a chance to come in and crack the final roster, pending his performance in training camp and the preseason. All signs pointed to Shamet making the roster until a shoulder injury derailed his progress. The Knicks waived Shamet to open up a roster spot. They’ll keep him close as they wait for a recovery timeline for his injury.

As for Ryan, the 2020 undrafted forward lands in familiar territory in the G League. After going undrafted in 2021, Ryan started his pro journey with the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate. He was a two-way signee for the Boston Celtics before making it to the Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the Wolves waived Ryan, he was claimed by the New Orleans Pelicans. Earlier this month, the Pelicans cut ties with him.

The Knicks are top-heavy after a busy offseason filled with blockbuster trades. As they are on the hunt for help in the shooting department, they are utilizing the G League Draft as a resource.

