Knicks' Mikal Bridges Reminds 76ers Fans of Markelle Fultz Shot Saga
The New York Knicks made a couple of blockbuster moves over the offseason. One of their acquisitions involved a trade for a traded Philadelphia 76ers draft pick, Mikal Bridges.
As the Brooklyn Nets signaled a rebuild, they were willing to part ways with Bridges in one of the NBA’s most notable deals of the offseason. The acquisition for the Knicks looked like a home run, considering they kept most of their top talent and added a former college teammate of Jalen Brunson’s.
While it’s still way too early to claim a real winner in the deal, NBA fans on social media are shocked to see Bridges’ transformation since joining the Knicks. The 38 percent career shooter from three looks like he altered his form. As a result, Bridges has struggled from three throughout the preseason and showed early struggles from three against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday.
76ers fans see Bridges’ sudden shooting struggles as a Markelle Fultz-like situation.
Sixers Fans React to Mikal Bridges’ Shot
@JohnGonzalez: Kind of amazing that Bridges didn’t end up on the Sixers Island of Misfit Shots
@WVGauntlet: All I wanted in the off-season was for the Sixers to get Mikal Bridges. Watching him shoot like thoractic outlet syndrome Markelle Fultz is making me extremely happy they did not do that
@mingramjr: Bridges looking like Sixers Fultz
@xWltys: Thank god the sixers traded bridges 😭
@skd215: This Bridges jumper fiasco is something I thought was only meant for the Sixers. Glad the Grim Reaper can multitask
@justind4885: Mikal Bridges shot is so broken I'm surprised the NBA didn't force the Sixers to trade for him.
Back in 2017, the Sixers selected Markelle Fultz first-overall out of Washington. At the time, Fultz was a 48 percent shooter in 25 games as a freshman, who knocked down 41 percent of his threes. By the time he reached the NBA, his shot had changed, leading to one of the biggest mysteries surrounding the franchise.
Although Fultz’s playing time in Philly was limited to just 33 games across two seasons, he never averaged over 30 percent from three with the team. His career-high from beyond the arc is 31 percent. He accomplished that in 2022-2023 with the Orlando Magic.
Bridges translated well from his ‘Nova days to the NBA. In 474 games, he averaged 14 points, while shooting nearly 50 percent from the field throughout his career.
Unfortunately for the Knicks, they are seeing Bridges struggle early on. Throughout his first half of action as a Knick, Bridges missed all of his shots from the field.