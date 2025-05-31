Knicks Super Fan Ben Stiller Gives Shout Out to Ex-Sixers Guard
Even though there are just three teams remaining in the NBA playoffs, a handful of former Philadelphia 76ers are within arm's reach of capturing a title. Among those is Landry Shamet, who the franchise drafted in the first round back in 2018.
Shamet's time in Philly did not last long, appearing in just 54 games for the Sixers. He ended up being traded to the LA Clippers midway through his rookie year in the deal that brought in Tobias Harris. Since then, Shamet has had multiple stops across the league in search of a long-term home.
After a one-year stint with the Washington Wizards last year, Shamet now finds himself on a New York Knicks team looking to contend for a championship. He doesn't play much under Tom Thibodeau but has gotten an extended run on the floor as he's deepened his rotation in the conference finals. Shamet logged 14 minutes in New York's crucial Game 5 win, which was just enough to get him a shout-out online from a notable super fan.
Being in New York, the Knicks have an array of celebrity fans. Among those who have regularly been courtside during this playoff run is actor Ben Stiller. He's also taken his fandom to social media, making daily posts about the Knicks.
As the Knicks were sealing a victory in Game 5, Stiller put up multiple posts on X. In the midst of all the hysteria, he ended up making his own post for Shamet.
During his brief time on the floor in Game 5, Shamet logged five points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field. He and the Knicks will look to keep their season alive once again Saturday night as they travel back to Indiana to square off with the Pacers.