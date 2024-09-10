Former NBA All-Star Teammates Link for Offseason Workout
For a long stretch, the Toronto Raptors employed a pair of notable All-Star players in Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan. These days, the two veterans are split and competing for different teams.
However, they remain close. And recently, Lowry revealed that the two linked up for an offseason workout ahead of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
“This [is] what you call family fun!!!” Lowry wrote on Instagram late last week. “Enjoying the moment.. brother forever.”
For the first time in his career, Kyle Lowry will get a full season with his hometown Philadelphia 76ers next year.
Although Lowry started the 2023-2024 NBA season as a member of the Miami Heat, he was included in an in-season trade to the Charlotte Hornets. Lowry landed a buyout with the Hornets before agreeing to join the 76ers for the rest of the season.
The veteran guard appeared in 23 games with the Sixers during the regular season. In the playoffs, he started all six games against the New York Knicks. After the Sixers fell short against the Knicks in round one, Lowry looked forward to another shot at free agency.
The Sixers retained Lowry on a one-year deal.
DeRozan is entering a new beginning this season. After spending the last three seasons with the Chicago Bulls, the veteran forward reached a sign-and-trade to land with the Sacramento Kings. DeRozan has now joined his fourth team since starting his career with the Raptors in 2009.
Lowry and DeRozan haven’t shared the court as teammates since 2018, but they remain close.