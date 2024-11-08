LA Clippers Veteran Finds Humor in Revenge Game Narrative vs 76ers
You could consider Wednesday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers a revenge game for multiple players.
Nic Batum? He’s not one of them.
“Wild,” Batum said in a laughing manner when he was half-seriously asked about his potential revenge game against the Sixers on Wednesday.
James Harden might have that mentality towards the Sixers, considering everything that transpired over the past year.
While Paul George had nothing but positive things to say about the Clipper organization and members of last year’s roster, there might be a situation where he felt the less-than-max contract offer was a low-ball considering what the Sixers will willing to fork over in free agency, resulting in him having a possible revenge game mentality on Wednesday.
When it comes to Batum, though, he seriously had nothing but great things to say about his former team.
“They traded for me. I had a great time there. The organization is amazing,” the veteran told reporters. “I have nothing bad to say about my time there; I loved it. The fans were amazing. The organization was amazing. I had great teammates. They wanted me back, so it’s no revenge game. I’m just happy to see those people. I had a great time last year. I have nothing bad to say about my time in Philly.”
Batum went to Philly last October as a part of the package that landed the Clippers James Harden. He appeared in 57 games during the regular season and played a pivotal role off the bench during the playoffs. The Sixers were expected to make Batum an offer to return to the organization for the 2024-2025 NBA season, but the veteran returned to the Clippers for a second stint.
The veteran checked in for 20 minutes off the bench on Wednesday. He produced seven points on 3-6 shooting from the field. He added two rebounds and three steals on defense as well.
Through eight games this season, Batum has averaged four points, three rebounds, and two assists. He’s been struggling with his shot, making just 33 percent of his field goals. Despite the slower start, Batum anticipates playing a key role for the Clippers once again this season.