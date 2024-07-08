LA Clippers Will Bring Back Former Sixers Center
The LA Clippers are going to work with two former Philadelphia 76ers centers for the 2024-2025 NBA season.
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Clippers are bringing back Kai Jones on a short-term deal.
Considering the contract is non-guaranteed, Jones’ spot on next year’s Clippers roster is temporary for the time being.
When Jones entered the NBA in 2021, he was the 19th overall pick. With the Charlotte Hornets trading for the pick, they employed Jones for the first two seasons of his career.
In his rookie effort, Jones saw the court for 21 games, averaging just three minutes on the floor.
In his sophomore season, Jones came off the bench for 12 minutes per game in 46 outings. He produced three points, and three rebounds per game. Going into year three, Jones publicly requested a trade. The Hornets ended up waiving him shortly after.
Despite becoming a free agent, Jones didn’t land any immediate opportunities to get a fresh start. Throughout a large chunk of the 2023-2024 season, Jones was available. The Sixers considered using him as depth in the front court and offered a ten-day contract.
The initial plan for Philadelphia was to have Jones compete for the Delaware Blue Coats throughout the duration of the ten-day deal. If all went well, he would get a second temporary deal, which could involve playing time on the main roster.
Unfortunately, Jones suffered an injury after his Delaware debut. When his initial deal ended, the Sixers moved on from Jones. One month later, Jones signed a one-year deal with the Clippers. Similar to his run with the Sixers, Jones didn’t get an opportunity to showcase his skillset as the Clippers never saw a chance to utilize him.
This summer, Jones isn’t expected to compete in the NBA Summer League, but he’s on pace to participate in training camp with the Clippers. He’ll compete against former 76ers center Mo Bamba, who signed with the Clippers on a one-year deal earlier this week.