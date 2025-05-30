LA Lakers Sharpshooter Listed as Trade Target for Philadelphia 76ers
With their core intact, the Philadelphia 76ers' primary focus when it comes to roster construction is the supporting cast. In regards to the kind of players they need, reliable outside shooting is a must.
Led by the trio of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George, the Sixers have multiple All-Stars who garner a lot of attention on the floor. Knowing this, the front office needs to surround them with players who are capable of successfully playing alongside high-end talent. Mainly those who can effectively make defenses pay as a kick-out option from beyond the arc.
Ahead of the NBA offseason officially getting underway, the people at Bleacher Report came up with three "dream" trade targets for all 30 teams. Among those mentioned for the Sixers was LA Lakers forward Dalton Knecht.
If the Sixers want to keep the No. 3 selection (probably the smart choice), they should be looking to add shooting to a core that ranked 27th in three-point accuracy this past season (34.1 percent).
Johnson is a natural fit at power forward between Joel Embiid and Paul George while Knecht has a bright future as a catch-and-shoot wing.
Knecht had a bit of an abnormal first year in the NBA, to say the least. The Lakers originally traded him to the Charlotte Hornets for Mark Williams, but he found himself back with LA after the deal fell through due to a bad physical. The former first-round pick ended up playing in 78 games for the Lakers, averaging 9.1 PPG and shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc.
In terms of fit, Knecht is the exact type of player the Sixers should be looking to add. Standing at 6-foot-6, he has a combination of size and shooting that can instantly be plugged in alongside Philly's big three.
Ironically enough, the Sixers could already have Knecht if they wanted to. He was on the board when they were picking in the 2024 draft, but Daryl Morey opted for Jared McCain instead. Nonetheless, Knecht is someone who could easily thrive in Philly if he found his way here via trade. Still being on his rookie contract, he would also be a cost-effective option for an already expensive roster.