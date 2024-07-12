All 76ers

Legendary Coach Happy With Sixers Re-Signing Kyle Lowry

Former Villanova head coach is happy for Kyle Lowry and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

Mar 5, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry (7) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia 76ers are going on another run with the veteran guard, Kyle Lowry.

Legendary Villanova coach Jay Wright is excited for everybody involved.

“Leadership, championship experience, relentless competitiveness, enthusiastic role definition!” Wright wrote on X. “As happy as I am for [Kyle Lowry], I’m happier for [Tyrese Maxey], [Joel Embiid], and the Sixers!!”

Wright, a former ‘Nova coach, had two years of experience coaching Lowry before the guard’s NBA journey. After spending 57 games with the Wildcats throughout his sophomore effort, Lowry entered the NBA as the 24th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies.

He spent seasons with several teams, including the Grizzlies, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, and the Miami Heat. Last year, his run in Miami ended in 37 games. After getting traded to the Charlotte Hornets, where he didn’t suit up, Lowry landed a contract buyout.

After becoming a free agent, Lowry agreed to join the Sixers for the remainder of the 2023-2024 season.

The Sixers had interest in acquiring Lowry dating back to his final days with the Raptors. As it was clear Lowry’s time with the franchise he became an All-Star with was winding down, the Sixers reportedly attempted to land Lowry via the trade market.

During the 2021 offseason, the Raptors and the Heat struck a sign-and-trade with Lowry. He spent two full seasons in Miami before they dealt him away midway through the 2023-2024 run.

Last year, Lowry averaged eight points, four rebounds, and six assists with the Sixers. He knocked down shots at a 42 percent rate and drained 40 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

When the 2024 playoffs ended in early defeat for the Sixers, Lowry seemed open to returning to Philadelphia for another season. In the weeks leading up to free agency, reports indicated that Lowry was one of three players the Sixers wished to retain.

They might’ve lost Nic Batum to the LA Clippers, but the Sixers managed to bring back Kelly Oubre and now Lowry for another run. According to reports, Lowry is set to return to the Sixers on a one-year deal. The six-time All-Star and one-time champion should once again have a key role in the system.

