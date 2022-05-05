Jimmy Butler Looks Forward to Possibly Facing Joel Embiid Soon

The Philadelphia 76ers versus Miami Heat second-round playoff series has missed some star power through two games.

When the series tipped off on Monday night in Miami, the Heat ruled out their star guard Kyle Lowry as his hamstring issues continue to bother him.

Meanwhile, on the other end, the Sixers knew when they got ready to travel to South Beach that they wouldn't have their five-time All-Star center Joel Embiid on the court as he's been battling several injuries, including a torn thumb ligament, orbital fracture, and a mild concussion.

Going into the series, former Sixers star Jimmy Butler said he hoped Embiid would get better soon as the Heat standout wants to face the 76ers when they are at their absolute best. Unfortunately, Philadelphia was forced to play their first two games without Embiid on the floor.

Now, with Game 3 in Philly approaching, there is a chance Embiid could make his return. And Butler reiterated on Wednesday night that he looks forward to that possibly happening by Friday night.

“I want to compete against him," said Butler following Miami's Game 2 victory. "They are a completely different team whenever he is out there on the floor, both offensively and defensively. We are looking forward to that.”

As expected, the Sixers have struggled in the absence of Embiid. As he's their most productive player on both ends of the floor, his team has had a hard time making up for the lack of star power so far. While he won't be one-hundred percent if he does return, Butler acknowledges that the Sixers would instantly get better regardless.

“How much attention he is going to draw from everybody when he is on the floor," said Butler when asked about the difference Embiid's presence would cause. "What he does defensively for those guys is pretty incredible too. Whenever he is on the floor, they are a much better team. I want him to get right because I want to play against who I call the MVP.”

The Sixers will host the Heat for the first time this series on Friday night. Based on Doc Rivers' latest update, Embiid still has a ways to go before getting back out on the floor. But the 76ers haven't ruled out their guy for the series just yet.

