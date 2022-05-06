Skip to main content
Miami Heat's Kyle Lowry Could Return in Game 3 vs. Sixers

The second-round series between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat have had multiple notable players dealing with injuries.

On the Sixers' side, their star center Joel Embiid has been battling numerous significant setbacks. During the first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid suffered a torn ligament in his thumb during Game 3.

Three games later, the big man took an elbow to the face, which caused him to suffer an orbital fracture and a mild concussion. 

As expected, Embiid missed both of the 76ers' first games in Miami. But he wasn't the only All-Star to miss the opening matchups.

On Miami's side, they've been dealing with several setbacks as their injury report has been loaded up with guys who were considered questionable.

While most questionable prospects were cleared for action in Games 1 and 2, the All-Star guard Kyle Lowry was ruled out in both matchups.

Since the Heat's first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Lowry's been battling a hamstring strain. The All-Star guard missed the final two games of Miami's first-round series against Atlanta as a result.

While Lowry missed both matchups to begin the series against the Sixers as well, the veteran could make his return to the floor on Friday night in South Philadelphia.

According to Miami’s injury report, Lowry has been upgraded to questionable. While his return is not a sure thing at this time, Lowry would indeed offer the Heat a boost if he does get cleared for action ahead of tip-off.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

