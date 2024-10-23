Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Injury Report vs 76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle it out for the regular season opener on Wednesday night. Heading into the matchup, the Bucks have two All-Stars on the injury report with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Middleton’s status was clear earlier this week. While Bucks head coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t rule out the forward right away, he mentioned it would take Middleton to compete in a five-on-five scrimmage before the opener in order for him to get cleared for action.
Tuesday’s practice came and went without a Middleton appearance in scrimmage action. As expected, Middleton was ruled out for the opening game against the Sixers.
As for Antetokounmpo, he’s been dealing with right patella tendinitis. While the Bucks have Giannis on the injury report, he doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing the opener. The Bucks had the star big man listed as “probable” to play. He will get the nod to face the Sixers on Wednesday.
Milwaukee has a major advantage on Wednesday night with Giannis playing. On the other side, the Sixers ruled out their big man, Joel Embiid.
Similar to Middleton, Embiid has been easing his way back to the court this year. Training camp came and went without Embiid competing in scrimmage action. The 76ers went through the preseason and decided to shut down Embiid for the entire run before he appeared on the court.
Going into Wednesday’s opener, Embiid is ramping up to return. However, the Sixers are going to have him take some more time off as he gets into shape.
Even playing against Embiid, Antetokounmpo has found success against the Sixers. In 16 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged over 31 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.
In addition to Embiid, the Sixers will also be without the injured All-Star forward Paul George on Wednesday night. The Sixers are off to a tough start this year, facing one of the top teams in the NBA while down a couple of stars.