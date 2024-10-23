All 76ers

Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo on Injury Report vs 76ers

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo face the 76ers on Wednesday?

Justin Grasso

Mar 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball over Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) passes the ball over Philadelphia 76ers guard Cameron Payne (22) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks will battle it out for the regular season opener on Wednesday night. Heading into the matchup, the Bucks have two All-Stars on the injury report with Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Middleton’s status was clear earlier this week. While Bucks head coach Doc Rivers wouldn’t rule out the forward right away, he mentioned it would take Middleton to compete in a five-on-five scrimmage before the opener in order for him to get cleared for action.

Tuesday’s practice came and went without a Middleton appearance in scrimmage action. As expected, Middleton was ruled out for the opening game against the Sixers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo facing the Sixers.
Mar 14, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring a basket during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

As for Antetokounmpo, he’s been dealing with right patella tendinitis. While the Bucks have Giannis on the injury report, he doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing the opener. The Bucks had the star big man listed as “probable” to play. He will get the nod to face the Sixers on Wednesday.

Milwaukee has a major advantage on Wednesday night with Giannis playing. On the other side, the Sixers ruled out their big man, Joel Embiid.

Similar to Middleton, Embiid has been easing his way back to the court this year. Training camp came and went without Embiid competing in scrimmage action. The 76ers went through the preseason and decided to shut down Embiid for the entire run before he appeared on the court.

Going into Wednesday’s opener, Embiid is ramping up to return. However, the Sixers are going to have him take some more time off as he gets into shape.

Even playing against Embiid, Antetokounmpo has found success against the Sixers. In 16 games, Antetokounmpo has averaged over 31 points, 14 rebounds, and six assists.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers will also be without the injured All-Star forward Paul George on Wednesday night. The Sixers are off to a tough start this year, facing one of the top teams in the NBA while down a couple of stars.

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News