Milwaukee Bucks Will Miss Key Player vs 76ers on Wednesday

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be without Khris Middleton against the 76ers.

Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) block New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) on a free throw attempt during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) block New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Murphy III (25) on a free throw attempt during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks are set to open up the 2024-2025 NBA season with a matchup at the Wells Fargo Center. The visitors will reportedly miss a key player when the game tips off.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Bucks forward Khris Middleton is expected to be ruled out for the game. Over the offseason, Middleton underwent surgery on his ankles. As a result, the Bucks are “cautiously” moving with Middleton as they figure out the right debut date.

Apr 2, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) drives for the basket against Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid (21) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Throughout the preseason, it was becoming clear Middleton was in danger of missing the matchup against the Sixers. As the preseason progressed, Middleton wasn’t able to participate in any games.

Last season, Middleton appeared in 55 games for the Bucks after playing in just 33 games one season prior. The Bucks star missed a majority of his games in February and March of last year. He returned to action on March 17 and played in most games down the stretch of the regular season.

When the Bucks reached the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, Middleton played in every game during the six-game series. He averaged 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists while shooting 36 percent from three.

The Bucks will play the Sixers several times throughout the year, so there is still a good chance Philadelphia will face Middleton at some point. For Milwaukee, his presence would be a big boost.

Middleton has played the Sixers 32 times in his career. Since 2012, the forward averaged 16 points, four rebounds, and four assists against Philadelphia.

Without Middleton, the Bucks will continue to rely heavily on its star duo of Giannis Atentokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Last season, Milwaukee didn’t have any problems against the Sixers.

In three matchups, the Bucks won every time. The Sixers will look to snap a four-game losing streak against Milwaukee when they host the Middleton-less Bucks on Wednesday.

