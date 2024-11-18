Multiple Philadelphia 76ers Players Land Sneaker Deals
It’s been quite a run so far for Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain.
Just months after getting selected by the Sixers out of Duke, McCain is silencing the critics he attracted during the Summer League action and adding excitement to a disappointing season so far.
It appears the Jordan Brand’s early investment in McCain is beginning to pay off.
Last month, it was reported that Jared McCain would be working with the Jordan Brand as a player on its footwear and apparel roster.
McCain joins a lengthy list of athletes, which includes Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook, and many more.
Although McCain was still working on garnering a steady role with the Sixers when he was first landing on Jordan’s roster, he’s been establishing himself as a potential Rookie of the Year candidate through the first stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season.
Since the Sixers’ third game, McCain has garnered double-digit playing time in all but one of the last ten games. Prior to the NBA Cup opener against the New York Knicks, McCain averaged 14 points on 37 percent shooting from three.
In the absence of Tyrese Maxey, there was a chance for Philly’s set of guards to slip into the starting five temporarily. McCain collected his first start against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. He made the most of his opportunity by scoring 34 points and ten assists in 38 minutes.
Since he looked so good against the Cavs, McCain stayed in the starting five when Paul George and Joel Embiid returned to the lineup against the Orlando Magic on Friday. Once again, McCain shined as he scored 29 points on 50 percent shooting from three.
It’s unclear if McCain’s contributions in the absence of Maxey will allow him to maintain a role as a starter, but he’s certainly playing himself into the team’s everyday rotation.
A Unique Deal
McCain isn’t the only player to recently land a brand deal. According to Nick DePaula, the two-way player Lester Quinones signed with a new company called Serious Player Only.
Per DePaula, the company is an upstart and will have Quinones wearing sneakers that feature “multiple interchangeable midsole options.”
The 24-year-old guard joined the Sixers over the offseason after spending time with the Golden State Warriors. Coming out of Memphis, Quinones went undrafted in 2022. He appeared in just four games during the 2022-2023 NBA season.
Last year, Quinones played in 37 games for the Warriors. He produced four points on 36 percent shooting from deep. The young veteran spent plenty of time playing for Golden State’s G League affiliate in Santa Cruz over the last two seasons.
This year, Quinones is getting a shot with the Delaware Blue Coats. So far, he appeared in two games. During that time, Quinones produced 22 points per game on 38 percent shooting from the field. Along with his scoring, he came down with an average of four rebounds and dished out four assists per game so far.