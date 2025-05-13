Multiple Philadelphia 76ers Veterans Expected to Return in Free Agency
Heading into the offseason, multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers have big decisions to make regarding free agency. Based on recent developments, it appears numerous players will be looking to rejoin the team in 2026.
During their flurry of signings last offseason, Daryl Morey inked a handful of players to the common one-plus-one deal. In the coming weeks, guys now have to decide whether to pick up their player option or hit the open market for a second straight summer. Among those with such a decision to make on the Sixers are Kelly Oubre Jr., Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond.
While breaking down their latest intel across the league, insiders Jake Fischer and Marc Stein touched on the Sixers' potential impending free agents. Even though the team struggled greatly this season, all three vets are expected to pick up their respective options for 2026.
League sources say all three exercising their player options to return is Philadelphia's expectation and Morey suggested the same during his aforementioned podcast appearance.
Since joining the Sixers back in 2023, Oubre has provided strong two-way play at the forward position. Despite all the bumps and bruises the team took. This season, he still managed to bring much-needed energy on a nightly basis. Oubre appeared in 60 games in 2025, averaging 15.1 PPG and 6.1 RPG in that time.
Drummond was a signing many were excited for last summer, as he provided quality minutes at backup center in his first stint with the team. The former All-Star was brought in to help limit the wear and tear on Joel Embiid, but ended being on the sidelines for extended stretches himself. Drummond only ended up playing in 40 games, where he averaged 7.3 PPG and 7.8 RPG.
Gordon's play was up-and-down throughout the year, as he too dealt with the injury bug. In the event he does return this summer, the former Sixth Man of the Year will look to provide a complementary skill set with his outside shooting and secondary scoring.
Seeing that the Sixers didn't get to see their team at full strength this season, running it back seems like the most logical option. In the event that they have better fortunes regarding injuries, Philly has the talent to compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference. Maintaining depth will be crucial as they hope to get back on track with their goal of contending for a championship.