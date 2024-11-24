NBA Analyst Compares 76ers Rookie Jared McCain to Steph Curry
Heading into this season, the Philadelphia 76ers were expected to be led by their newly-formed big three. However, amid a series of injuries woes, an unlikely hero has emerged.
Through the first month of the season, all three of the Sixers' All-Stars have missed time at some point. Operating with a shorthanded roster, Nick Nurse has to go do deep into his bench on more than one occasion. The player who has made the most of his opportunity to see more time on the floor has been Jared McCain.
The Sixers rookie has dazzled since Nurse has given him extended minutes. McCain has played so well that he's even been promoted to the starting lineup. He continues to pile up 20+ point outings, most notably erupting for 34 points and 10 assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
On Friday night, McCain added another 30-point outing to his career. Taking on the Brooklyn Nets in NBA Cup action, he led the Sixers in scoring with 30 points on 55% shooting from the field.
During his recent hot streak, McCain has received praise from fans and analysts across the league. Among those to give him his flowers is Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports. He posted multiple clips on X Friday night, comparing the young guard to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.
Over the past three weeks, McCain has proven that he belongs in the Sixers' rotation no matter who is the lineup. He's stepped up when they were shorthanded, and had good outings when multiple stars are in the lineup. With his efficicent shooting and intensity on both ends of the floor, he's become one of the top performers in the supporting cast.
McCain will have a chance to keep his stellar run going on Sunday, as the Sixers are slated to face off against the LA Clippers.