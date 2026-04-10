Joel Embiid's Season Is Suddenly in Jeopardy, What Does It Mean for the Future?

Hours after being a surprise addition to the injury report—out due to illness—the Sixers announced that Joel Embiid has been diagnosed with appendicitis. He underwent surgery in Houston on Thursday. Further updates will be provided as appropriate.

Not only will Embiid understandably miss what may amount to the Sixers' last chance of avoiding the Play-In tournament on Thursday night in Houston, but he will ostensibly miss their final two games of the regular season. The Sixers visit the Indiana Pacers on Friday and host the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Postseason outlook

Seeds five through nine remain up in the air in the East:

Hawks lose to Cavs, bunching up the East Play-In even more....



5 ATL --

6 TOR .5 GB

7 ORL 1

8 PHI 1.5

9 CHA 2

10 MIA 3.5 — Austin Krell (@NBAKrell) April 9, 2026

Atlanta, despite being in pole position, has two games left—against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat. Toronto's schedule is slightly easier, with a game against the Brooklyn Nets accompanying matchups with the New York Knicks and Heat. Orlando has one against the Boston Celtics and one against the Chicago Bulls. The Hornets have the Detroit Pistons and Knicks in their way. Miami has a matchup with the Washington Wizards to soften the games against the Hawks and Raptors.

The good news for the Sixers, if the goal remains to get invited to the big dance, is that they have the easiest schedule left of all the teams in the Play-In race, per Tankathon.

But any thought about the rest of this season has to include the premise that Embiid will not be available until at least the second round of the playoffs.

So, let's throw some names at the wall as possible first-round foes.

If the Sixers stave off the Play-In entirely, they're likely headed for a date with the Knicks. The Sixers played two games against the Knicks without Embiid—a victory and an absolute smackdown. If the heightened intensity and scouting isn't enough to make you skeptical, the presence of Mitchell Robinson should do the job.

If by some funny twist they end up overtaking the Hawks for the fifth seed, they'd be scheduled for a first-round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Philadelphia cannot handle boxing out your average wing or guard let alone sustainably keeping Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen off the glass. The Sixers went 0-4 against the Cvaliers this season.

Should they stick in the Play-In game for the seventh seed, their first-round foe would be the Celtics. They did split the season series with Boston, but that was before Jayson Tatum returned. The Celtics' offense is engineered to hunt the shots the Sixers allow the most. That seems bad.

And should they tumble further, the Sixers will have to fight for the right to play the Detroit Pistons in the first round. They went 0-4 against the Pistons this season. They'd have a more interesting case if Embiid were available to combat Jalen Duren and Isaiah Stewart, but no dice.

Philadelphia could get lucky on any given night and find its way into a playoff spot if their field requires the Play-In tournament. But, at this point, is getting VJ Edgecombe some playoff reps the most important thing to get out of a playoff series that you have no chance of winning? Is that more valuable than the very slim shot they'd have at landing a top-four pick in the draft if they missed the playoffs?

Perhaps Philadelphia loses out anyway and finds itself in a lottery spot. But it would be very difficult to hide some tanking shenanigans in the final few days of the regular season.

What does it mean for Nick Nurse and Daryl Morey?

Perhaps no non-player in the Philadelphia sports landscape has a lower approval rating than two of the Sixers' biggest stakeholders. They are in some ways teathered to each other, Nurse serving as Morey's only head coaching hire in his Sixers tenure.

But their cases for keeping their jobs are separated.

Let's say the Sixers do ultimately succumb in the Play-In tournament and, as a result, land in the lottery. Morey's front office drafted Edgecombe. He has drafted very well during his Sixers tenure. Why would you make changes at a time when you have two first-round selections?

On the other hand, while many certainly didn't like the trade to dismiss Jared McCain, that move helped the Sixers get below the luxury tax, surely appeasing Morey's bosses. And, if that wasn't enough, it's just difficult to fire anyone when the best player is suddenly and unexpectedly in doubt for the proof-of-concept portion of the season.

Nurse's case is trickier.

The Sixers' halfcourt offense has been exactly average with Embiid, Paul George, Tyrese Maxey and Edgecombe on the court, per Cleaning The Glass.

Furthermore, even with better seasons from Embiid and George, the Sixers are 28th in shot quality this season after finishing 27th in shot quality last season, per BBall Index. They are 27th in opponent shot quality this season after finishing last in 2024-25. You can point to Nurse's game management in some of Philadelphia's worst losses of the season.

But, at the end of the day, whether another coach would've guided them to a higher seed or not, the deck would be stacked against them with Embiid unavailable. It feels likely that everyone stays put.

The future of the center position

Unfortunately for some of you, I'm not one to call for superstars to be traded. Is Embiid injury-prone? History says 'yes'. Is he snake-bitten by a series of unfortunate events? Seems it.

You don't trade a player of his caliber because there is absolutely no guarantee that what awaits you on the other side is any better. But you have to re-consider how you build a roster.

There need to be two playable bigs behind Embiid, and perhaps even one on a two-way contract just in case. And they can't functionally do the same things on the court. If one is, say, Adem Bona, with vertical spacing abilities and athleticism to be dynamic on defense, the other has to space the floor next to your perimeter players. The staff of bigs behind Embiid can't overlap in how they're deployed.

An unlucky case of appendicitis shouldn't be enough to declare that it is time to build around Maxey and Edgecombe. But there does need to be an emphasis on pieces that complement their skill sets.

Embiid made it through this season mostly quelling concerns about the left knee that plagued him all of last season. But he is the NBA's Sisyphus. Just as the boulder reaches the top of the hill, something causes it to tumble back down.