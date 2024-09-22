NBA Analyst Praises 76ers Executive Following Joel Embiid Extension
This offseason, few teams have been busier making moves than the Philadelphia 76ers. Along with signing new players, the front office also took care of long-term pillars for the franchise. Following Daryl Morey's latest move, he received high praise from an analyst and former champion.
Early Friday morning, reports emerged that the Sixers and Joel Embiid agreed to a three-year max extension worth roughly $193 million. The superstar big man had two years left on his old contract, and now is locked in with Philly through the 2029 season.
While on ESPN's NBA Today, Kendrick Perkins shared his thoughts on the Sixers locking down their top player. He did not hold back how strongly he felt about Morey coming off an impressive offseason.
"When I first heard this news, the first thing I thought about was that Daryl Morey is a bad mother-holy bleep," Perkins said. "Daryl Morey as a general manager, he's one of the best I've ever seen."
Following Embiid's extension, the Sixers' big three is now all signed long-term. Aside from Embiid, Paul George and Tyrese Maxey inked four and five-year contracts respectively. With all the off-court business handled, the focus now shifts to getting the team back in a position to compete for an NBA championship.
Since taking over in the Sixers' front office in 2020, Morey has worked tirelessly to build a contender. However, this offseason has easily been his best stretch. Not only did the Sixers land George in free agency, but they brought in multiple complementary role players to round out the supporting cast.
Getting all the new pieces to gel with one another will take time, but there's no denying Morey put together a roster capable of contending over a multi-year stretch.