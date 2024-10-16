NBA Analyst Sets High Expectations for 76ers Young All-Star
If there is one thing that Tyrese Maxey proved since joining the Philadelphia 76ers, it’s that the one-time All-Star excels at improving his game, especially in the scoring department.
Every year since Maxey was drafted to Philadelphia, he averaged a new career-high.
Will the fifth season take it to another height?
NBA Analyst Sets a High Bar
Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor liked what he saw out of Maxey during a recent preseason outing.
He went as far as saying Maxey can “push 30 PPG.”
There’s already plenty of evidence that Maxey can go out and score 30 if he’s the focal point of the offense. In fact, the young guard has multiple 40 and 50-point outings under his belt.
While averaging 30 points isn’t totally out of the question for Maxey, his co-stars would certainly make it difficult.
Joel Embiid has been one of the NBA’s most dominant scorers in recent seasons. In two of the last three years, he was crowned the NBA’s scoring champion. Before he went down with a knee injury last year, Embiid was on pace for his third-straight scoring title.
The Sixers also added Paul George to the mix. While George’s career-high is 28 points per game in a single season, he hasn’t averaged fewer than 21 points since his days with the Indiana Pacers.
The good news is there isn’t pressure on Maxey to average 30 for a year. Knowing they have other scorers to feed, but can get 30-plus out of the young All-Star is a good situation to be in for the 76ers.