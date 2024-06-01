NBA Analyst Shares Thoughts on Sixers Signing LeBron James
Between Tobias Harris' contract ending and trades made this season, the Philadelphia 76ers find themselves with an abundance of cap space heading into the offseason. While they've already been connected to a wide range of players, one analyst shared his thoughts on them potentially going after LeBron James.
This offseason, LeBron has an opportunity to hit the market a year early. He has a player option for next season, which many expect him to decline. If he did decide to test the market, the Sixers have the cap space to offer him a sizable contract. More importantly, they can offer him a chance to contend playing alongside two star-level players in Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
During a recent episode of Get Up on ESPN, Jay Williams touched on the idea of the Sixers going after LeBron. He doesn't think it's realistic, and cited Jimmy Butler as a player he expects them to go after.
"That ain't never happening," Williams said. "I think Daryl Morey is going to go for your guy and UD's guy down in 305 in Jimmy Butler to try to bring him back. That's what I think Daryl Morey is gonna do. The fact that LeBron James to the 76ers would never happen. I never see that happening."
Butler is another one of the big names tied to the Sixers in recent weeks. Depending on what happens with the Miami Heat in terms of a contract extension, the All-Star forward might start considering a change of scenery.
While LeBron leaving the Lakers for Philly is unlikely, it's not something that sounds completely unrealistic. They already have a star duo in place, not to mention Embiid and Maxey complement LeBron's game. Pair that with a GM in Morey that is always looking to go all in, and it's a landing spot that could possibly help the 20-time All-Star add another championship ring to his resumé.