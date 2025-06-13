NBA Analyst Suggests Sixers Trade Framework for Kevin Durant
Armed with draft picks and contracts of all sizes, the Philadelphia 76ers are a team to watch in the trade market. Before the offseason gets underway, one analyst tossed out the idea of them executing a trade for an all-time great.
Looking ahead to this summer, one key name to watch in the NBA is Kevin Durant. There have been endless rumors regarding the former MVP, as many expect he has played his final game as a member of the Phoenix Suns.
In light of all the Durant trade discourse, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor put together a series of hypothetical trades for the longtime superstar. Among the frameworks he tossed out was the Sixers swapping Paul George in exchange for Durant.
"My fake trade for them, Paul George and two first-round picks for Kevin Durant," O'Connor said. "Simple, clean, flip Paul George to Phoenix with two future firsts and get Kevin Durant back."
Last offseason, the Sixers signed PG to a max contract in hopes of building a big three that could compete for a championship. However, that is not how things unfolded in year one. Due to a litany of injuries, the team ended up falling way short of expectations. George was among those to battle ailments during the regular season, appearing in 41 games before being shut down. When on the floor, the All-Star forward averaged 16.2 PPG, 5.3 RPG, and 4.3 APG.
Getting off George's long-term money could be beneficial for the Sixers, but a move like this won't give them much financial flexibility. KD is entering the final year of his contract and is sure to seek an extension wherever he winds up. In the end, all the Sixers would be doing is investing big money in a different aging superstar.
From a fit perspective, adding Durant does make a lot of sense for the Sixers. He could easily slot in beside Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid and provide a massive boost to the offense. KD has proven he is still an elite offensive talent, averaging 26.6 PPG on 52/43/89 shooting splits.
Moving on from George before seeing the big three fully healthy together would be a big move for the Sixers. That said, it would be something worth considering for a player the caliber of Durant.