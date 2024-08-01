NBA Analyst Throws Shade at Sixers Star Joel Embiid
Over the past few seasons, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has regularly been debated with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Following their latest clash, one analyst sounded off on the Sixers star big man.
This summer, both Embiid and Jokic are competing in the Summer Olympics. Embiid opted to play for Team USA, while Jokic is representing his home country of Serbia. The two former MVPs ended up facing off against each other in the opening game of the Group Phase roung.
Team USA went on to win in dominant fashion, but the two centers had very different performances. Embiid is still adjusting to the FIBA game, as he finished with just four points on 2-for-5 shooting. As for Jokic, he posted a stat line of 20 points, five rebounds, and eight assists.
Following this matchup, analyst Colin Cowherd took to TV to share his thoughts on Embiid. He went on to call the Sixers center one of the most overhyped players in the NBA today.
"He is the most overhyped, coddled, and over discussed player in the NBA," Cowherd said. "Beyond padding his stats, Philadelphia keeps running coaches through him and teammates through him. And in the weaker Eastern Conference, he is yet to win a second round playoff series."
There is no denying that Embiid has struggled early on with Team USA. However, his skills on the basketball court are abundantly clear. Seeing that there are not other players in the league who can do what he does at his size, overhyped isn't a proper word to describe him.
Along with possibly winning a gold medal this summer, Embiid has a chance to silence Cowherd and the rest of his critics next season. Following a plethora of upgrades up-and-down the roster this offseason, the former MVP has arguably the best group of talent he's ever had around him. With these pieces in place, Embiid is primed for the deep playoff run that has eluded him this far into his career.