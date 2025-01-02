NBA Announces Philadelphia 76ers in Running for 2025 All-Star Game
With the 2025 NBA All-Star Game is coming up soon, the NBA announced the results of the first fan returns on Thursday night.
Multiple Philadelphia 76ers are in the picture at this time.
According to the NBA, there are three Sixers who place within the top ten for their position in the Eastern Conference. The candidates are as expected.
Tyrese Maxey ranks seventh in the East for guards. Maxey currently trails Cade Cunningham, Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and LaMelo Ball. The 76ers guard has over 246,000 votes from the fans so far, and there is a steep gap from the Sixers star to the eighth-ranked Jordan Poole. Beyond Poole are Tyler Herro and Derrick White.
Last season, Maxey earned his first All-Star nod after averaging 26 points, four rebounds, and six assists. This year, he’s producing 26 points per game, along with four rebounds and five assists.
In the frontcourt, the Sixers have two players representing the team in the top ten. Paul George places just in front of the tenth-placed Evan Mobley. George acquired over 167,000 votes.
So far this season, George has averaged 16 points, six rebounds, and five assists. He’s been shooting at a 33 percent clip from three. Dealing with multiple injury setbacks since the 2024 preseason, George has had a hard time hitting his stride with the Sixers so far.
To compare his last All-Star run, which occurred with the Los Angeles Clippers last season, George produced 23 points per game, along with five rebounds and four assists.
Joel Embiid is the third and final Sixer with a presence in the top ten for the East frontcourt voting. While he’s typically teasing a million, Embiid has just 170,000 votes right now, which places him in eighth place.
This year, Embiid hasn’t played much. As he’s on a strict injury management plan to avoid complications from the knee surgery he received last season, he has just 11 appearances in 31 games this year. When playing, Embiid is averaging 24 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.
While Embiid remains dominant when healthy, the star center hasn’t been consistent with his availability this year. Knee soreness, a sinus fracture, and a foot sprain have affected Embiid’s All-Star campaign. While he’s still in the picture after earning All-Star honors over the past seven years. he’s facing a tough obstacle at this point