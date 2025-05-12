All 76ers

NBA Announces Philadelphia 76ers’ Reps at 2025 NBA Draft Lottery

Who will rep the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery?

Justin Grasso

Jun 26, 2024; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Jared McCain is interviewed on the red carpet after arriving for the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers will find out if they are going to keep their 2025 NBA Draft lottery pick or not. Anything within the top six, and the Sixers own their selection.

For picks seven and beyond, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be the proud owners of the final result of the Sixers’ disappointing 2024-2025 NBA season.

On Monday afternoon, the NBA announced the representatives in the drawing room and on stage for each team. When the Sixers find out where they are potentially selecting, they’ll be represented by the Assistant General Manager, Ned Cohen.

On stage, the Sixers will have the soon-to-be sophomore Jared McCain representing the team, as expected.

Last week, the Sixers announced that McCain would be the face of the Sixers’ lottery night. He’ll make his appearance after a short but excellent rookie season.

Last year, McCain entered the 2024 NBA Draft, predicted to be a lottery pick out of Duke. He ended up sliding to the Sixers, who were on the board at No. 16 overall.

In 23 games, McCain averaged 15 points on 38 percent shooting from three. He also contributed three assists per game, while coming down with two rebounds per outing. Prior to suffering a knee injury, McCain was viewed as a Rookie of the Year favorite.

The quick emergence of McCain helped the Sixers realize they needed more of a balance of youth and seasoned veterans for next season. The potential draft pick coming in could be a major asset for the Sixers, who are in need of a comeback season.

