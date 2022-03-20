NBA Changes Sixers vs. Heat Tip-Off Time on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to participate in another back-to-back set of games going into next week. Just a week ago, the Sixers paid a visit to the Orlando Magic for a Sunday night battle.

After going into overtime with the Magic and closing out the game with a win, the Sixers flew back home and hosted Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets the following night. Unfortunately for Philly, they didn't find the same success.

Although it was a tight matchup between the Sixers and the Nuggets, Philadelphia fell short on the second night of the back-to-back. Over the next two games, the Sixers bounced back and picked up wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Dallas Mavericks.

Now, the 76ers will close out this week's slate with a matchup at home against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night. After playing against the Raptors, with the game set to tip-off at 8:30 pm, the Sixers will then prepare for another matchup less than 24 hours after tipping off on Sunday night.

Initially, the Sixers were set to host the Miami Heat on Monday with tip-off at 7:00 pm. However, the NBA has pushed the time back a half an hour.

According to the Sixers' official Twitter account, the 76ers and the Heat will tip-off at 7:30 pm instead on Monday night.

Although the time of the matchup has been altered, the broadcast remains the same as NBC Sports Philadelphia will air the matchup locally in Philadelphia. Monday's game will mark the fourth and final time the Sixers and the Heat will meet in the regular season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.