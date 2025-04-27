NBA Coach Compares Texas Basketball Draft Prospect to Former 76er
With the Philadelphia 76ers likely to keep their top-six pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, they’ve frequently been linked to Texas Longhorns star, Tre Johnson.
Heading into the NBA Draft Combine, Johnson is getting a lot of love as a top-five pick in the upcoming draft. Since the Sixers are in the range to pick him up, the Texas basketball star is a name to keep an eye on as Philly gears up for the pre-draft process.
Before the combine approaches, Johnson recently picked up a player comp similar to a former Sixers player. According to an anonymous coach, Johnson is like a “modern-day Alec Burks,” per HoopsHype.
“Bucket-getter, tough shot-maker, but probably a sixth man ceiling. Not the most explosive, but he can fill it up. I’ve heard the Cam Thomas comps. It makes sense, but the upside might be capped.” via HoopsHype.
Burks has had many stops in the NBA, with his Philadelphia stint coming and going in a flash.
During the 2019-2020 season, Burks was in the midst of a career year with the Golden State Warriors. After 48 games, the Warriors traded Burks to the Sixers at the deadline. The veteran sharpshooter was their big trade acquisition ahead of the playoff push that was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Burks ended his Sixers stint with 18 games played in the regular season. He averaged 12 points on 42 percent shooting from three. In the playoffs, the veteran produced 11 points per game, struggling with his shot by knocking down just 33 percent of his attempts from the field in four games.
After the Sixers were swept by the Boston Celtics, Burks signed with the New York Knicks in free agency. Since then, he had two different runs in New York, along with a stop in Detroit, before landing with the Miami Heat, the team he’s currently with.
Johnson hits the NBA Draft player pool as a freshman. He saw the court for 33 games this past season, posting averages of 20 points, three assists, and three rebounds. He attempted seven threes per game, averaging 40 percent from deep.
Teams in the top five are typically searching for a franchise cornerstone right off the bat. In the Sixers’ case, they could use an Alec Burks-type of role player for next season, as they are already invested plenty in an All-Star trio, which includes Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey. Whether it’s Johnson or somebody else, the next first-round acquisition for Philly won’t have immediate pressure to take on a major workload off the bat.