NBA Draft Analyst Compares Popular 76ers Prospect to NBA Champion
With the 2025 NBA Draft just weeks away, it will be difficult to find a mock draft that doesn’t currently include the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Rutgers star, Ace Bailey.
After Philadelphia acquired the No. 3 pick via the NBA Draft Lottery, they were immediately linked to Bailey, who has been viewed as the No. 3 prospect behind Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper before March Madness tipped off.
While there have been plenty of conflicting reports regarding the Sixers' plans for their pick, the assumption is that without a trade-down, Philadelphia would take on Bailey. Based on one NBA Draft analyst’s comparisons for Bailey, what kind of player could the Sixers be getting in the Rutgers freshman?
Ace Bailey Comps
- 2006 No. 8 overall pick, Rudy Gay
- 2018 No. 14 overall pick, Michael Porter Jr.
“Bailey can drain jumpers off the dribble from anywhere against any type of defense,” Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor writes. “He can hit leaners going toward his right or left, fadeaways after stopping on a dime, and turnarounds from the post. He has an irrational confidence in him with his ability to rise and fire no matter the situation.”
How did Gay pan out? He played over 1,100 NBA games, with nearly 800 of those appearances as a starter. He averaged 16 points on 45 percent shooting, along with six rebounds per game.
As for Michael Porter Jr., he’s viewed as a player who hasn’t quite reached his ceiling, largely due to health concerns throughout his career. Yet, he’s been a key contributor on a competitive Denver Nuggets squad.
In nearly 350 games, Porter has averaged 16 points while knocking down 50 percent of his shots, drilling 41 percent of his threes. During Denver’s 2023 championship run, Porter averaged 13 points and right rebounds in the postseason.
When it comes to the top three prospects in the upcoming draft, Bailey is frequently viewed as the project pick. For a team like Philadelphia, which intends to battle for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference next season, that description doesn’t fit the timeline.
However, the Sixers don’t need a star at three. They need a player who can be productive within limits. Porter proved to be a great piece on a championship-winning squad. If Bailey can give Philadelphia the same “fearless” play as Porter with improvement in the shooting department, he could be a solid contributor for Philly’s bench unit.