NBA Draft Expert Feels Sixers Have Easy Choice With No. 3 Pick
Armed with the third pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76ers have a big decision to make in a couple of weeks. As the front office continues its draft process, one expert gave his thoughts on one of the more polarizing lottery-projected talents.
Among the vast pool of prospects the Sixers will likely have to pick from is Ace Bailey. The 6-foot-10 forward has all the makings to be a high-level forward in the modern NBA if he's able to reach his ceiling. During his lone season at Rutgers, Bailey averaged 17.6 PPG and 7.2 RPG while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc.
Widely regarded as one of the best prospects behind Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, Bailey has been a key name connected to the Sixers. However, fans and analysts have been split on the idea of Daryl Morey selecting him No. 3 overall. The main drawback many have with him is that he could be a long-term project on a team built to win right away.
During a recent appearance on the Kevin O'Connor Show, ESPN's Jonathan Givony gave his thoughts on Bailey as the Draft Combine continues. He is very high on the forward prospect and feels taking him should be a near no-brainer for the Sixers.
"I love Ace Bailey," Givony said. "I firmly believe Ace Bailey is going to be a star in the NBA...Ace Bailey, he's going to be big time I think. And if I'm Philadelphia, I'm 100% drafting him third."
In terms of upside, few prospects in this class have more than Bailey. If he can improve his ballhandling and some areas of his shot-making, he could certainly emerge as one of the top players of this draft. Being a three-level scorer at his size could resemble the likes of Kevin Durant and or Paul George, two players he models his game after. Having someone like PG around to mentor him could sway the Sixers' decision if they feel it could help him reach his highest potential.
Still about six weeks out from draft night, there is no telling what the Sixers will do with their lottery pick. As they continue their due diligence, Bailey is surely a prospect they'll be keeping a close eye on.