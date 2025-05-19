NBA Draft Expert Suggests Sixers Aren’t Dead Set on Ace Bailey
When the Dallas Mavericks go on the clock next month, Cooper Flagg will be the pick. Barring any unexpected changes, the San Antonio Spurs are going to pick up Dylan Harper from Rutgers. Beyond that? The Philadelphia 76ers aren’t dead set on a prospect like Ace Bailey yet, according to an ESPN report.
Following the 2025 NBA Draft Combine, the Sixers are “signaling” that they are looking at a “wide group of prospects,” which unsurprisingly includes Bailey, the consensus No. 3 prospect.
Still, Givony’s post-combine mock draft predicts the Sixers will take on Bailey when they get the chance to make their pick in late June.
The Other Prospects the Sixers are Seemingly Considering Over Bailey
- VJ Edgecombe
- Tre Johnson
- Khaman Maluach
- Kon Knueppel
None of the names mentioned come as a surprise. Since the start of the combine, Edgecombe was already gaining steam as a possible riser to the third spot. Even if Bailey’s the pick, there is an expectation the Baylor star won’t fall far.
Tre Johnson, Khaman Maluach, and Kon Knueppel have spent the last few months moving all around in the top 10. Prior to the NBA Draft Lottery, each of those names were linked to the Sixers in pre-lottery mock drafts.
Why Keeping Options Open is the Right Move
The Mavs would get laughed at if they didn’t take Flagg. For the Spurs, the only way they wouldn’t take Harper is if they decide to trade away the pick for an established star.
When it comes to the Sixers and the third pick, there’s no reason to be dead set on taking a prospect this early in the process. The Sixers can keep their options open. Maybe they like one of those prospects so much that it makes sense to trade down and select them later.
This summer, the trade market is expected to have a handful of stars (Kevin Durant, Lauri Markkanen, Giannis Antetokounmpo) available, and the No. 3 pick holds a lot of value.
The messaging coming from the front office frontman, Daryl Morey, suggests that keeping the pick is the plan. The assumption has always been that Bailey will go in the top three. Taking Bailey would be considered the right move, at the end of the day. But the Sixers have other options that could be rewarding. They seem to be maintaining their flexibility at this time.