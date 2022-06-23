Skip to main content
NBA Draft: Sixers Never Hosted LSU’s Tari Eason

In the weeks leading up to Thursday night’s big event, many mock drafts have flooded the net. Once the Philadelphia 76ers found out they would officially select at No. 23 overall after the Brooklyn Nets deferred the pick, one name has consistently been linked to the Sixers.

Countless mock drafts have featured the Sixers taking on LSU standout Tari Eason. As the young prospect fills a current need for the 76ers, many have claimed that Eason could be a steal for Philadelphia late in the first round.

However, the Sixers might not be as interested in Eason as mock drafts suggest. In the days leading up to the 2022 NBA Draft, the Sixers hosted a handful of prospects in a private group workout at the team’s practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, several notable names participated, including St. Joe’s Jordan Hall, Baylor’s Kendall Brown, Delaware’s Kevin Anderson, Alabama’s Keon Ellis, UNLV’s Bryce Hall, G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy, and more that went unmentioned. 

Per Pompey, Eason wasn’t a part of that or any other group workout. Eason participated in workout sessions with a handful of teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks, New York Knicks, Washington Wizards, and the Chicago Bulls.

Perhaps, the strong interest in Eason league-wide has led the Sixers to believe he won’t fall to them on draft night. While the Sixers didn’t host the former Tiger, there is still a chance they could consider him at No. 23 if he truly slides down the draft board on Thursday night. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

