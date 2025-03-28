NBA Fans Erupt Over Former Sixers Forward's Viral Lowlight
Among the handful of players the Philadelphia 76ers parted with at this year's deadline was forward KJ Martin. The young forward recently went viral on social media, for all the wrong reasons.
Martin latest journey in the NBA finds himself on a rebuilding Jazz team. With their core far from intact, the athletic forward has a chance to carve out a role for himself in Utah. In his first 15 games with the team, Martin is averaging 6.4 PPG and 3.1 RPG on 22.2% shooting from beyond the arc.
On Tuesday night, the Jazz found themselves facing off against the Memphis Grizzlies. Martin logged 24 minutes in the blowout loss, finishing with just five points. In the midst of the game, he let a shot fly from beyond the arc that quickly started making the rounds on social media.
Prior to landing in Utah, Martin spent the better part of the last year-and-a-half with the Sixers. He first arrived in Philly at the start of last season in the James Harden trade with the LA Clippers. The team ended up re-signing him in free agency to a very tradeable contract.
At the start of this season, Martin showed flashes of being a good complementary piece for the Sixers. However, like most players on the roster, injuries led to him being sidelined for an extended stretch. Martin played in just 24 games for the Sixers this year, where he averaged 6.4 PPG and shot a career-best 38.1% from three on low volume.