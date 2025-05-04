NBA Fans Have A Lot to Say About Clippers’ James Harden
A Game 5 dud for Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs left the former Philadelphia 76ers star receiving familiar criticism.
As great of a career Harden has had, his shortcomings in the playoffs have become the highlight of the spring. With Harden getting back in the All-Star game for the first time this season since his days as a Brooklyn Net, the 2025 Playoffs were an opportunity for Harden to silence his doubters.
Leading up to Game 5 between the Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, Harden was averaging 21 points, 10 assists, and five rebounds, while knocking down 40 percent of his threes. The Clippers were tied 2-2.
In Game 5, Harden scored just 11 points and dished out five assists, while turning the ball over four times. Harden shot just 3-9 from the field in the 131-115 loss. Fortunately for the 11-time All-Star, he bounced back in Game 6 with a 28-point, eight-assist outing.
But then came Game 7.
From a playmaking standpoint, Harden did a solid job as he dished out 13 assists, generating nearly half of the Clippers’ assists as a whole.
In the scoring department, Harden was hardly aggressive. Shooting just 2-8 from the field, the veteran guard scored seven points in 35 minutes. It gave more fuel to the negative narrative surrounding the one-time Sixer.
@RBPhillyTake: Anybody could’ve predicted this
@HeatvsHaters: Need yall to stop comparing that man to DWade lmaooo
@AJStavole: He’s got the Lebron James clutch gene!!
@TJssWay: This is normal for him in the playoffs. Idk why people keep being surprised.
@BronGotGame: surprised?
Unfortunately for Harden, his streak of struggles in Game 7s continued this year. Since 2020, Harden has averaged under 15 points on 28 percent shooting from the field in Game 7.
One of those performances came in 2023, when Harden competed against the Boston Celtics as a member of the Sixers. Despite having some very strong outings against Boston, including two 40-plus-point games, Harden came up short in the final do-or-die matchup for the Sixers.
In 40 minutes, Harden shot 3-11 from the field to score nine points. The Sixers were eliminated in the second round with a 112-88 loss. Now, for the second season since joining the Clippers, Harden and LA have dropped out in round one.