NBA Fans Show Love to Former Sixers Star After Clippers-Nuggets
For the first time in years, the Philadelphia 76ers are out of the NBA Playoffs. Multiple former Sixers were involved in Saturday’s action between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, though.
All season long, the Clippers have been following James Harden’s lead. For the first time since his arrival in Philadelphia, Harden was back in the All-Star game for his play throughout the year.
On Saturday, Harden had another opportunity to silence his critics in the playoffs. Right out of the gate, it became clear he was putting together a statement game.
@NBA: JAMES HARDEN. STATEMENT FIRST QUARTER. 15 points, including this step-back to beat the buzzer 😤
After a big first half, Harden tacked on another 10 points and eight assists during the second half of action. He gave the Clippers a shot at stealing Game 1 on the road when it looked like they were going to go down 0-1 in regulation.
During the final five-minute period in overtime, Harden was perfect from the field, making all three of his shots, including a three, to produce seven total points in overtime. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough. Harden’s Clippers didn’t get the win, but the 11-time All-Star once again proved he’s in an elite NBA class.
@LegionHoops: I have earned more respect for James Harden this season than in any other season of his career
@Big_business_: We will talk about James Harden's greatness and longevity after this game
@DaKidGowie: The world watches James Harden have stellar playoff performances like today, but will continue labeling him a “choker” if he’s eliminated. Smh
@NBAMemes: We’re seeing prime James Harden right now 😤
This year, Harden posted averages of 23 points on 35 percent shooting from three, along with six rebounds and nine assists.
During the star guard’s 2025 playoff debut, he accounted for 32 points, 11 assists, and six rebounds in nearly 43 minutes of action. It was just the second time Harden scored over 30 in the playoffs since the Sixers’ 2023 second-round series against the Boston Celtics. Despite a big Harden game, the Clippers lost 112-110 to fall to 0-1 against the Nuggets.
Harden and the Clippers will be back on the floor on Monday night for Game 2.