NBA Finals Stat Reveal Leaves Fans Calling for Big 76ers Move
Despite having one of their worst seasons in nearly 10 years, the Philadelphia 76ers aren’t going to blow up the operation. The head coach, the front office, and the core players on the roster are all expected to remain in place. Yes, that includes the heavily criticized nine-time NBA All-Star, Paul George.
One recent NBA Finals stat reveal has fans urging the Sixers to rethink the idea of running it back with George in the Sixers’ star trio, which includes Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. As the Indiana Pacers clinched the Eastern Conference, they are set for an NBA Finals series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Both of those teams have something big in common: they once had George on their roster, and traded him away in a notable deal.
via @statmuse: Fun Fact: The last two teams that traded Paul George are in the NBA Finals. @sixers
NBA Fans React to the Reveal
@24forkobe8: Sixers next
@spurs_muse: @sixers you know what has to be done
@choZenKun: The 2 teams that were built off the back of the PG trades are in the finals😭
@dacwardz: Sixers Finals appearance confirmed
@NBAHitman1: The Sixers know what to do if they want to get to the finals in 10 years.
@Callmek4Ng: Imagine 76ers actually trade him and end up being in the finals😭
The stat seems like a major coincidence with a reaction going over the top from fans, but the reality is that George actually helped today’s Pacers and Thunder by being valuable enough in a trade package to land a franchise-changing return.
George switched teams for the first time in 2017. After spending the first stretch of his career with the Pacers, he was included in an offseason blockbuster deal, which swapped him out for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.
Oladipo ended up starring for the Pacers, but he didn’t get them to their current heights. As for Sabonis, he ended up becoming a major connecting piece in pushing the Pacers over the top. Years after landing in Indiana, Sabonis was traded to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that allowed the Pacers to pick up Tyrese Haliburton. Enough said.
The Thunder’s Paul George deal certainly stands out more in this case, and not just because it was more recent. During the 2019 offseason, George was famously linking up with the NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard to play on the Los Angeles Clippers.
As the Clippers wanted to acquire George, who was seen as a win-now talent, they had to part ways with the promising youngster, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The Thunder also received a load of first-rounders in the deal. Since the trade, Gilgeous-Alexander has earned three All-Star nods and was recently crowned the NBA MVP. It’s safe to say OKC doesn’t regret the deal.