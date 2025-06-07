NBA Insider Cites Uncertain Future for Ex-76ers Star Ben Simmons
At the 2022 trade deadline, the Philadelphia 76ers put an end to their months-long saga with Ben Simmons by dealing him to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden. Years removed from this ordeal, the former All-Star is gearing up for a new chapter of his career.
Simmons spent years with the Nets but never really returned to the player he was in Philly. After not being able to find a trade partner for him at this year's deadline, Brooklyn decided to cut ties with the former No. 1 pick.
Despite his rocky tenure with the Nets, Simmons didn't find himself off an NBA roster for long, as the LA Clippers decided to take a flier on him. The former Sixers star went on to appear in 18 games for them following the signing, averaging 2.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 3.1 APG in that time.
Heading into this offseason, Simmons finds himself hitting the open market for the second time in six months. In a recent column for HoopsHype, NBA insider Michael Scotto touched on his impending free agency. While the Clippers quickly scooped him up in the buyout market, they aren't expected to retain him this summer.
"The returns of Amir Coffey, depending on his free agent market, and Ben Simmons are also not certain," Scotto wrote.
Though he is a former All-Star and All-NBA-level talent, Simmons might have a rough go in free agency. Given his track record and specific skill set, it's unsure what kind of market will form for him. That said, seeing that he's only 28 years old, a team could consider rolling the dice on him at the right price.
In free agency, it's likely Simmons will land a one-year "prove it" deal with a team. Just four years removed from his Sixers tenure, the days of him being a max contract talent are behind him.