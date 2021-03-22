NBA Insider Offers Great News Regarding Joel Embiid's Injury

The Philadelphia 76ers couldn't help but think they might've lost their best player to an injury a week ago. After missing the first game back from the 2021 NBA All-Star break, Sixers center Joel Embiid returned to the lineup the following night against the Washington Wizards on the road.

With very little rust holding him back, Embiid dominated the first half of the matchup as he played without any brakes and performed aggressively. The veteran center didn't intend to slow down in the third quarter, but an unexpected setback took him off the court for the rest of the matchup.

Midway through the third quarter, Embiid successfully attempted a monster dunk. On his way down, though, Embiid had an awkward land, which caused him to tweak his knee. After laying on the ground and holding his knee for some time, Embiid was finally able to get up and walk it off, but he couldn't do it without a noticeable limp.

The Sixers hoped it was just a hyperextension, but they needed an MRI to confirm. The good news was that Embiid didn't have any structural damage, but the bad news was that a bruise was still going to keep him off the floor for at least the next two weeks.

Lately, everything's been quiet on the Embiid front for the 76ers as he continues to rehab his knee. However, The Athletic's NBA Insider Shams Charania recently offered a positive update regarding the four-time All-Star's setback.

"I'm told Joel Embiid is actually feeling a lot better than he expected in the first few days of his injury," Shams Charania of Stadium reported. "I would not be surprised if he's really pushing that two-week timetable and might even be able to come back earlier." h/t Bleacher Report.

After an initial two-week timeline was set, there was some speculation that Embiid could push the three-week timeline instead, forcing him to miss even more games. Now that he's a little over a week into his rehab process, though, signs are beginning to point towards a possible return next week.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.