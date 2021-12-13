NBA Insiders Lay Out 3 Realistic Ben Simmons Trade Targets for Sixers

The Ben Simmons trade saga lives on in Philadelphia as the Sixers have yet to find a deal worth making. Over the last couple of months, talks have gone silent regarding a Simmons trade. As Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey wants a top 25 player in return for Simmons, he hasn't found a team ready to swap a top player for the disgruntled three-time All-Star just yet.

Could that change soon? While it's unclear if a top 25 player will become available in due time, several reports have indicated that trade talks between the Sixers and roughly seven other teams have begun to ramp up once again.

As the Sixers begin talking shop with interested suitors, ESPN NBA insiders Bobby Marks and Kevin Pelton discussed three realistic trade targets for the Sixers in a possible Ben Simmons trade. Before we analyze the discussion, here are a few notable takeaways:

Damian Lillard is off the table. . . For now. Kyrie Irving is the next-best "available" option for the Sixers beyond Lillard, but it's become clear that's an unlikely trade for Philly. With Irving and Lillard out of the equation, there isn't a realistic top 25 target available for Philly for now.

Going Beyond the Top 25

"When was the last time a team traded a top-25 player and got the same caliber player in return?" Marks questioned. "It never happens. Outside of an unlikely Irving-for-Simmons swap, I don't see an All-NBA-type player in play right now."

"Philadelphia has to choose between waiting for something to change with Lillard's situation in Portland -- with the extension he can sign next summer a possible pivot point," Pelton responded. "Or making a move for a lesser player now to maximize its chances of advancing in the playoffs this season."

Daryl Morey has been practicing patience the moment Simmons requested a trade. As Morey set his asking price sky-high, he gave teams that genuinely didn't have anything he wanted the runaround to send a message to the rest of the league. The Sixers were never going to trade Simmons for the sake of getting something done.

While the saga has caused a bit of a headache in Philly, Morey remains patient. Although he might have to lower his future expectations slightly, the 76ers' front office simply isn't there right now. But if they do accept that Lillard isn't an option officially, ESPN provides three realistic targets.

Brandon Ingram

The Pelicans might have to accept it's time to start a rebuild. As Zion Williamson's injury continues to keep him off the court this year, New Orleans sits at the very bottom of the Western Conference with an 8-21 record.

Ingram could net them a nice return. If the Pelicans see Simmons as a valuable rebuild piece, then a deal with the Sixers could be something to consider. Landing Ingram could keep both Tyrese Maxey and Seth Curry in the starting lineup while having the veteran Danny Green take on a role coming off the bench, which is the best-case scenario for the Sixers if they have to shake up their starting lineup.

Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis is a fine player, but it's hard to imagine the Sixers want to try that whole Al Horford experiment once again. Sure, on paper, a productive starting power forward that can become Joel Embiid's backup when he's not on the floor sounds great, but we've seen this play out terribly already in Philly. Sabonis might be key to a three-team trade involving Simmons -- but playing for them is a different story.

CJ McCollum

Aside from Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum has been connected to Ben Simmons and the Sixers the most. The Blazers are likely to move on from McCollum at this point. And as Lillard would reportedly like to join forces with Ben Simmons, proposing a package centered around McCollum could be something Portland might do in the near future.

However, the Sixers will probably say no. At this point, the Sixers aren't interested in McCollum, according to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, and there are probably numerous factors as to why that is.

One, the Sixers would be swapping a 25-year-old multi-time All-Star for a 30-year-old eight-year veteran with zero All-Star appearances. Two, McCollum's recent health concerns could leave any team concerned as he played just 47 games last year.

Lastly, the emergence of Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey makes it hard to justify sending one of them to the bench in favor of McCollum. As Pelton notes: "Curry has been the far more efficient scorer this season while bumping up his usage rate to 19% of the Sixers' plays -- not the kind of volume McCollum provides, but enough in concert with Maxey's shot creation and playmaking to not make it a huge need," he explained.

At the end of the day, the Sixers need a player that boosts their championship odds. McCollum, who has played second-fiddle to Damian Lillard ever since entering the NBA, hasn't proven that he can be that difference-maker.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.