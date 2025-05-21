All 76ers

NBA Insider Offers Insight on Sixers’ Trade-Down Thoughts

Are the Sixers having thoughts of a trade-down in the 2025 NBA Draft?

Justin Grasso

Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Mar 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers logo on the hardwood court against the San Antonio Spurs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

Having the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has gifted the Philadelphia 76ers with flexibility. Since it’s a strong asset in a top-heavy draft, it could be used in a package to land a seasoned veteran with star power already.

Or, it could help the Sixers land a small-scale trade and move down in the first round instead of selecting third-overall.

If neither of those options are appealing to Daryl Morey and the front office, then the Sixers can simply keep the pick, and take on a new rookie to utilize and develop. So far, all signs have pointed to the third option being the path the Sixers will take, but a trade-down shouldn’t be ruled out entirely, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.

Ace Baile
Mar 12, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans guard Desmond Claude (1) knocks the ball away from Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Ace Bailey (4) during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

NBA Insider Offers Insight on the Sixers’ Recent Thought-Process Regarding No. 3

“League sources tell The Stein Line that the Sixers are expected to at least listen to trade-down opportunities ... but likewise stress that they are not expected to trade out of the pick entirely.

"Sources say Philadelphia greatly values the opportunity to add a young player to its core, which already features 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey and soon-to-be-second-year guard Jared McCain to complement the veteran duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George.”

Daryl Morey has gone on record multiple times making it clear that the team plans to keep the pick and take on an exciting young prospect with high upside.

After a failed 2024-2025 campaign, the Sixers realized that they needed to priortize younger, more athletic players to go alongside the core group of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, rather than older players, who have surpassed their prime.

The assumption is that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will be the two prospects off the board by the time the Sixers go on the clock. At that point, the Sixers are expected to consider a handful of prospects, but Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are widely considered to be the third and fourth-best on the board.

Following the combine, the Sixers likely have a good idea of who they would take with the pick. While trading out seems highly unlikely—and trading down is just a slim possibility—the Sixers should keep all options open until the clock runs out.

More 76ers on SI

feed

Published
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News