NBA Insider Offers Insight on Sixers’ Trade-Down Thoughts
Having the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft has gifted the Philadelphia 76ers with flexibility. Since it’s a strong asset in a top-heavy draft, it could be used in a package to land a seasoned veteran with star power already.
Or, it could help the Sixers land a small-scale trade and move down in the first round instead of selecting third-overall.
If neither of those options are appealing to Daryl Morey and the front office, then the Sixers can simply keep the pick, and take on a new rookie to utilize and develop. So far, all signs have pointed to the third option being the path the Sixers will take, but a trade-down shouldn’t be ruled out entirely, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line.
NBA Insider Offers Insight on the Sixers’ Recent Thought-Process Regarding No. 3
“League sources tell The Stein Line that the Sixers are expected to at least listen to trade-down opportunities ... but likewise stress that they are not expected to trade out of the pick entirely.
"Sources say Philadelphia greatly values the opportunity to add a young player to its core, which already features 24-year-old Tyrese Maxey and soon-to-be-second-year guard Jared McCain to complement the veteran duo of Joel Embiid and Paul George.”
Daryl Morey has gone on record multiple times making it clear that the team plans to keep the pick and take on an exciting young prospect with high upside.
After a failed 2024-2025 campaign, the Sixers realized that they needed to priortize younger, more athletic players to go alongside the core group of Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, rather than older players, who have surpassed their prime.
The assumption is that Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper will be the two prospects off the board by the time the Sixers go on the clock. At that point, the Sixers are expected to consider a handful of prospects, but Ace Bailey and VJ Edgecombe are widely considered to be the third and fourth-best on the board.
Following the combine, the Sixers likely have a good idea of who they would take with the pick. While trading out seems highly unlikely—and trading down is just a slim possibility—the Sixers should keep all options open until the clock runs out.