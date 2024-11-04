NBA Insider Reveals Positive Update on 76ers Star Paul George
Through the first five games of the season, the biggest takeaway for the Philadelphia 76ers has been the absence of their star players. Following some recent developments, it appears the shorthanded squad could be getting some much-needed reinforcements in the near future.
Among those who have been sidelined for the Sixers is Paul George. After being arguably the biggest name to change teams in free agency, the All-Star forward has yet to play in the regular season. PG played briefly in the preseason, but ended up suffering a bone bruise in his knee in a matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.
George has been progressing to return for weeks now, and a possible debut has been thrown out. ESPN's Shams Charania reported Sunday night that George is expected to suit up Monday night against the Phoenix Suns barring any setbacks.
The timing lines up with a possible homecoming for the Sixers star. Following Monday's matchup against the Suns, Philly will head to LA Wednesday to take on the LA Clippers. This would mark George's first appearance in the Clippers' arena since departing from the franchise in free agency. It will also be the first time the Sixers play in the new Intuit Dome.
Getting George back in the lineup will be a huge lift for the Sixers following a rough start to the season. Being vastly shorthanded has hindered them greatly, resulting in a 1-5 start. With George set to return, Tyrese Maxey will finally have another star beside him to help lead the charge.
Having PG in this matchup will also be crucial as the Sixers are going to need all the offensive firepower they can get. Going up against a big three of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal, scoring will be essential to keep pace with this trio of stars.