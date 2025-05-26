NBA Insider Sheds Light on 16-Year Veteran’s Future

All 76ers

Could former Philadelphia 76ers veteran James Harden hit the NBA free agency market this summer?

May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden enters the court against the Denver Nuggets during game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
James Harden is back in a position where he has a player option looming for the next season. Two offseasons ago, Harden made a buzzer-beater decision to pick up his last player option with the Philadelphia 76ers. It wasn’t with the intent to keep playing for them, however.

An offseason full of drama leaked into the regular season, but it wasn’t long before the Sixers sent Harden to his desired destination with the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden wrapped up his discounted deal in LA before becoming a free agent last summer.

Another one-plus-one deal was in the works for Harden. He’s got $36 million on the table to play for the Clippers in 2025-2026. Recently, an NBA insider shed some light on Harden’s future, suggesting that Harden is “no less entrenched in Clipperland” after everything that recently took place.

According to Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, Harden is “seeking longer-term arrangements” with the Clippers. He just wrapped up his second season with the Clippers, and landed back in the All-Star and All-NBA picture after it was suggested by the masses that Harden was on a steep decline.

Next year, Harden will be 36. He’s coming off of a 79-game season, where he averaged 23 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in a tough Western Conference. While Harden turned back the clock to his MVP form in some of his seven playoff games in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, his Game 7 matchup continued an unfortunate trend. The star guard flamed out, and his team lost.

Harden might not be a former Sixer to hit the open market this summer. If LA doesn’t strike a long-term extension with the guard, he could still be back for at least one more year. Even if Harden does hit the open market, the Sixers certainly wouldn’t be on a list of desired destinations.

JUSTIN GRASSO

Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation. Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association. Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

