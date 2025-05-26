NBA Insider Sheds Light on 16-Year Veteran’s Future
James Harden is back in a position where he has a player option looming for the next season. Two offseasons ago, Harden made a buzzer-beater decision to pick up his last player option with the Philadelphia 76ers. It wasn’t with the intent to keep playing for them, however.
An offseason full of drama leaked into the regular season, but it wasn’t long before the Sixers sent Harden to his desired destination with the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden wrapped up his discounted deal in LA before becoming a free agent last summer.
Another one-plus-one deal was in the works for Harden. He’s got $36 million on the table to play for the Clippers in 2025-2026. Recently, an NBA insider shed some light on Harden’s future, suggesting that Harden is “no less entrenched in Clipperland” after everything that recently took place.
According to Jake Fischer of the Stein Line, Harden is “seeking longer-term arrangements” with the Clippers. He just wrapped up his second season with the Clippers, and landed back in the All-Star and All-NBA picture after it was suggested by the masses that Harden was on a steep decline.
Next year, Harden will be 36. He’s coming off of a 79-game season, where he averaged 23 points, six rebounds, and nine assists in a tough Western Conference. While Harden turned back the clock to his MVP form in some of his seven playoff games in round one of the 2025 NBA Playoffs, his Game 7 matchup continued an unfortunate trend. The star guard flamed out, and his team lost.
Harden might not be a former Sixer to hit the open market this summer. If LA doesn’t strike a long-term extension with the guard, he could still be back for at least one more year. Even if Harden does hit the open market, the Sixers certainly wouldn’t be on a list of desired destinations.