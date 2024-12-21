NBA Insider Suggests Grizzlies Vet as Potential Trade Target for 76ers
The trade state of the Philadelphia 76ers is currently unknown at this point in the season. After getting off to a disappointing start, it’s become clear the Sixers aren’t sure buyers ahead of February’s deadline.
Still, it’s hard to assume this version of the Sixers is ready to step into any type of selling role to punt the season away. They might not have the look of a championship contender currently, but the Sixers are working their way back into playoff contention. If they can get the big three healthy to the playoffs, there’s no telling how far they can go.
Anybody’s best guess would be that Daryl Morey is thinking of buying more than selling at this year’s trade deadline. The power forward position has been discussed as the biggest need for Philadelphia since before the 2024-2025 NBA season even tipped off.
According to NBA Insider Jake Fischer, Memphis Grizzlies forward/center hybrid Santi Aldama should be a name to keep an eye on.
“Santi Aldama is someone that I think will be available in Memphis for the right price,” Fischer recently reported on a Bleacher Report livestream.
“His salary falls under that KJ Martin tradeable salary at $7.9 million. He didn’t come to a rookie extension this fall. I talked to someone today that said, ‘Keep your eye out on Santi Aldama on the trade market.’ He’s someone who could play next to Joel Embiid, slide in at the four spot for Philadelphia, and play up to play small-ball five and give a lot of optionality for Philly.”
Fischer made it clear that Aldama isn’t currently a target for the Sixers, but the Grizzlies are open to moving him. And based on what’s been said about the Sixers’ wishlist in terms of a target, Aldama seems to fit the bill at the moment.
“Philly, I’ve been told, is open to acquiring someone who is making below $8 million and who is eligible for a new contract this summer, Philly would be willing to go and pay more money for and way deeper into the luxury tax, and have to deal with the apron challenges if they are paying for long term upside and potential growth,” Fischer explained.
Aldama is currently navigating through his fourth NBA season. At 23 years old, he’s got nearly 200 regular season games under his belt and 66 starts. Throughout his career, Aldama has averaged nine points, five rebounds, and two assists. His career average from the field is 46 percent.
This season, Aldama has seen the court for an average of 27 minutes. More than half of his appearances came off the bench. He’s having a career year, producing 14 points and eight rebounds per game. From three, he’s attempted five shots per game, hitting his long-range attempts at a 39 percent clip.
It’s safe to say the Sixers should be thrilled about their low-risk investment in Guerschon Yabusele paying off. Targeting a player like Aldama would likely mean the Sixers see an upgrade in him over a player like KJ Martin, who was commonly viewed as a potential trade chip since he re-signed with the team.